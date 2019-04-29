Mr. Larry Wendall Flemons age 71, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 12:00 P.M.

Mr. Flemons is preceded in death by his parents: Mr. Halbert C. and Opal Louise Neal Flemons.

He is survived by his closest friends: Bobby Sullivan and Mary Sullivan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Madison Haywood Developmental Services, P.O. Box 11205, Jackson, TN 38308.