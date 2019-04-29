Nelson White

Obituary

Name: City & State Nelson White, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
Age: 98
Place of Death: Henry County Healthcare Center
Date of Death: Monday, April 29, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Paul Veazey and Thomas Winchester
Place of Burial: Olive Branch Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 11:00 A.M. Wednesday until service
Date/Place of Birth: February 14, 1921 near Community of Millsfield, Dyer Co., Tennessee
Pallbearers: Ben Moore, Robert “Scooter” Miller, Kreg Kyle, Fred Stier, Brandon French, and Mark Wilkerson. Honorary Pallbearers: Kenneth Moore, David Arnold, Houston Bass, Vester Brown and Jim Hampton  
Both Parents Names: Charlie Hodge White and Annie Roberts White, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Edith Hogue White, married: December 7, 1940; preceded: July 11, 2015
Daughters: City/State Carolyn Cheek, Paris,  Tennessee
Sons: City/State Glenn White, Tennessee

Daughter-in-law: Judy White, preceded
Sisters: City/State Bettie Woods, Newbern, Tennessee

Joy Turner, Dallas, Texas

Syble Sipes and Sara White, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Charles Leonard White, Russell White, and Joe White, all three preceded
Grandchildren: Tracy Dunlap and Suzanne (Mark) Wilkerson

Vic White, preceded
Great-grandchildren: Lesley (Brian) McKeon, Jessica (Brandon) French, and Rachael Dunlap

Great great granddaughter: Harley Sypin
Other Relatives: Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Personal Information: Mr. White moved his family to Cottage Grove in 1952. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of Union Friendship Baptist Church. Nelson bred and raised Black Angus cattle for many years.

Memorials may be made to: TN Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024 or to charity of donor’s choice.

 