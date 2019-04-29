Nelson White
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Nelson White, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
|Age:
|98
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Date of Death:
|Monday, April 29, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Paul Veazey and Thomas Winchester
|Place of Burial:
|Olive Branch Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 11:00 A.M. Wednesday until service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 14, 1921 near Community of Millsfield, Dyer Co., Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Ben Moore, Robert “Scooter” Miller, Kreg Kyle, Fred Stier, Brandon French, and Mark Wilkerson. Honorary Pallbearers: Kenneth Moore, David Arnold, Houston Bass, Vester Brown and Jim Hampton
|Both Parents Names:
|Charlie Hodge White and Annie Roberts White, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Edith Hogue White, married: December 7, 1940; preceded: July 11, 2015
|Daughters: City/State
|Carolyn Cheek, Paris, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Glenn White, Tennessee
Daughter-in-law: Judy White, preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Bettie Woods, Newbern, Tennessee
Joy Turner, Dallas, Texas
Syble Sipes and Sara White, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Charles Leonard White, Russell White, and Joe White, all three preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Tracy Dunlap and Suzanne (Mark) Wilkerson
Vic White, preceded
|Great-grandchildren:
|Lesley (Brian) McKeon, Jessica (Brandon) French, and Rachael Dunlap
Great great granddaughter: Harley Sypin
|Other Relatives:
|Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. White moved his family to Cottage Grove in 1952. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of Union Friendship Baptist Church. Nelson bred and raised Black Angus cattle for many years.
Memorials may be made to: TN Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024 or to charity of donor’s choice.