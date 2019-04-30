Jettie Fay McClure Hendrix

WBBJ Staff,

 

 Jettie Fay McClure Hendrix of Paris, TN
77
Paris Healthcare Center
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
11:00 AM Friday, May 3, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bro. Marty Arnold former pastor Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church
Johnson Chapel Cemetery
4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 and after 9:00 AM Friday
July 26, 1941 in Como, TN
Michael Hendrix,    Mark McClure, Mark Hendrix,

Matt Goetz,    Dale Hastings,   Mark “Bama” Boutwell
Linzy McClure and Bertha Parker McClure, both preceded
Joe R. Hendrix, Married: September 21, 1957; Preceded: December 16, 2017
Anita (Russell) Rogers, Paris, TN

Renae (Bryant) Peale, Paris, TN
Chris (Brenda) Hendrix, Puryear, TN

Randy Hendrix, Paris, TN

Paul (Amanda) Hendrix, Paris, TN
Betty Lowery, preceded
James Thomas  (Larue) McClure, Como, TN

Robert Earl  (Pat) McClure, Paris, TN

Howard Edward  McClure, preceded
11
6
Jettie was an active member of Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church where she served as church superintendent and adult Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved God, her family and her church family dearly.

Memorials may be made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.