Jettie Fay McClure Hendrix

Jettie was an active member of Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church where she served as church superintendent and adult Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved God, her family and her church family dearly. Memorials may be made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.