Jettie Fay McClure Hendrix
|Jettie Fay McClure Hendrix of Paris, TN
|77
|Paris Healthcare Center
|Tuesday, April 30, 2019
|11:00 AM Friday, May 3, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. Marty Arnold former pastor Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church
|Johnson Chapel Cemetery
|4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 and after 9:00 AM Friday
|July 26, 1941 in Como, TN
|Michael Hendrix, Mark McClure, Mark Hendrix,
Matt Goetz, Dale Hastings, Mark “Bama” Boutwell
|Linzy McClure and Bertha Parker McClure, both preceded
|Joe R. Hendrix, Married: September 21, 1957; Preceded: December 16, 2017
|Anita (Russell) Rogers, Paris, TN
Renae (Bryant) Peale, Paris, TN
|Chris (Brenda) Hendrix, Puryear, TN
Randy Hendrix, Paris, TN
Paul (Amanda) Hendrix, Paris, TN
|Betty Lowery, preceded
|James Thomas (Larue) McClure, Como, TN
Robert Earl (Pat) McClure, Paris, TN
Howard Edward McClure, preceded
|11
|6
|Jettie was an active member of Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church where she served as church superintendent and adult Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved God, her family and her church family dearly.
Memorials may be made to: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.