Patricia Jewell Ellis

Patricia Jewell Ellis, age 79, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her Jackson Oaks residence.

Patty as she was affectionately known, was born in Gibson County, TN, the daughter of the late John P and Gladys Hayes George. She was a graduate of Milan High School and West Tennessee Business College. She was an active fifty-year member of West Jackson Baptist Church, where she served in various positions with the Day Care Center served as the Church Hostess and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed all types of music, sewing, reading and gardening. She was a member of the Jackson Lions Club.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Lenny Ellis, Sr. of Jackson, TN; a daughter, Alice Lynn Ellis Cain and husband Allen of Jackson, TN; a son, L. Lathan Ellis, Jr. and wife Christy of Ripley, TN; three grandchildren, Jodi, Keri and Date and seven great grandchildren, Londyn, Tyler, Lacey, Allie, Addison, Abby and Maddie and one great-great grandchild, Havenn.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Andy Neely and Rev. Lonnie Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery near Gadsden, TN.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.

The family is requesting that memorial donations be made to West Jackson Baptist Church, 580 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305 or the West Tennessee School for the Deaf, 100 Berryhill Dr. Jackson, TN 38301.

