Roger Dell Harrell, age 67 passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Glidewell officiating. Burial to follow in the Oakview Memorial Park. A visitation for the Harrell family will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Farrow “Sparky” and Nora Lee Bushart Harrell; one sister: Betty Jo Harrell Bradshaw; and a daughter in law: Brenda Booker Harrell.

He is survived by his son: Casey Eugene Harrell of Ripley, TN; one daughter: Candace Harrell McBride (Will) of Humboldt, TN; two brothers: William “Bill” Harrell (Latricia) of Bells, TN and Terry Harrell (Linda) of Fruitvale, TN; two sisters: Barbara McLemore (Tommy) of Milan, TN and Phyllis Coulston (Benny) of Alamo, TN; one brother in law: Bill Bradshaw of Gadsden, TN; and leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Landry Marie McBride of Humboldt, TN, Lilly Ann Harrell of Ripley, TN, LaHela Renee Coward of Memphis, TN and Shelbie Jackson of Ripley, TN.

The Harrell family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to the American Heart Association, 12170 Business Center Drive, Memphis, TN 38134

