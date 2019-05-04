Meet Sophie, our Pet of the Week

Meet Sophie! Sophie is a beautiful girl, between 1-2 years old. She came into our rescue after being an owner surrender at a local shelter. Sophie is a sweet girl who loves attention and loves to give you her attention.

She gets along well with other dogs and loves to play. Sophie is still young enough that she would do well in an active family, but she’s also mature enough that she would do well with a family that just wants her to be a part of their everyday life. She’s content to lay on the couch with you and cuddle. Sophie is also good with kids.

Sophie is heartworm positive, but is currently undergoing treatment.

If you would like to foster Sophie or would like to make her a part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828.