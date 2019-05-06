Funeral Services for Darnice Anderson, age 64, will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Christ Community Church, The Pentecostals in Henderson, TN. Burial will follow in Dean Cemetery.

Mrs. Anderson died, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation and Family Hour for Mrs. Anderson will begin Friday morning, May 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at Christ Community Church, The Pentecostals in Henderson, TN.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.