Joe Edward “Eddie” Greer, age 55 of Franklin, TN passed away May 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Survived by his wife of thirteen years, Melanie Eifling of Franklin, TN; father, Joe Greer of Springville, TN; mother, Frankie Greer of Paris, TN; brothers, Ernie (Pam) Greer of Franklin, TN and Ira (Sylvia) Greer of Paris, TN; sister, Donnie (Jerry Green) Greer of Pegram, TN and many other loving family members. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Monday, May 6, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Chris Townsend officiating. Visitation will be 4-8PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service Monday at Williamson Memorial. A visitation will also be held 2-5PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington St. Paris, TN 38242 with a graveside service to follow at Walker Cemetery, Cottage Grove, TN. Grave attendants will be Ernie Greer, Ira Greer, Mark Crouch, Tony Owens, Steve Chilcut, Jerry Green, Willie Rhymes, Tony Robinson, Chris Townsand, Lester Snyder and Austin Crowe. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or Chronic Liver Disease Research, American Liver Foundation. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com