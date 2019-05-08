Clara Mae Baker Byrd Long, age 91, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late Wayburn Byrd and the late Otto Long, departed this life Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019 at her daughter’s residence in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Long will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Carl Doyle of Oakland officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakland City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Long will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Clara was born August 9, 1927 in Birdeye, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Walter Lonzo Baker and the late Daisy Dean Gibbs Baker. She received her education in Cherry Valley, Arkansas and was employed as a factory worker for many years. She was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church and attended many senior citizen events in McCrory, Arkansas. Clara enjoyed card games, square-dancing, gardening, playing dominoes, sewing, camping, fishing and watching The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. She cherished special times she had with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Long is survived by her daughter, Rene Nelson (Roger) of Memphis, TN; three sisters, Margie Green (Billy) of Gladwin, MI, Eunice Stout of Byhalia, MS, Martha Coley of Orlando, FL; her brother, Virgil Baker (Barbara) of Byhalia, MS; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wayburn Byrd; her second husband, Otto Long; her parents, Walter Lonzo Baker and Daisy Dean Gibbs Baker; her daughter, Linda G. Roser; two sisters, Virgie Lee Forrester, Beatrice Baker; and four brothers, Walter L. Baker, Jr., Curtis A. Baker, Earl L. Baker and Richard Baker.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Gene Burch, Brad Burch, Michael Nelson, Jeff Dickerson, Ted Quinn and Charlie Smith. Honorary pallbearers will include Colby George.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

