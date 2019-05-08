Peggy S. Taylor
Peggy S. Taylor, age 77, died Monday, May 6, 2019 in Memphis after a brief
illness. She was born to the parents of Eugene and Erlene Robinson in Trenton,
TN and was a Pentecost in faith and was a homemaker. She loved fishing,
cooking, camping, gardening, sewing, keeping those grandchildren, and especially
family time.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years William Taylor of Jackson, TN; one son,
Wendell (Dawn) Taylor of Beech Bluff, TN; three grandchildren, Hunter (Jenny)
Taylor, Hannah (Nathan) Fish, Ethan Taylor, one great-grandchild, Reed Taylor,
three sisters, Shirley (Elmo) Todd, Betty Graves, and Doris Todd. She was
preceded in death by a son, Gary Taylor, and her parents.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from
5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Graveside Service will be
Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Highland Memorial Gardens with Rev.
Travis Grimsley officiating.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com