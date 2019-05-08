Peggy S. Taylor

Peggy S. Taylor, age 77, died Monday, May 6, 2019 in Memphis after a brief

illness. She was born to the parents of Eugene and Erlene Robinson in Trenton,

TN and was a Pentecost in faith and was a homemaker. She loved fishing,

cooking, camping, gardening, sewing, keeping those grandchildren, and especially

family time.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years William Taylor of Jackson, TN; one son,

Wendell (Dawn) Taylor of Beech Bluff, TN; three grandchildren, Hunter (Jenny)

Taylor, Hannah (Nathan) Fish, Ethan Taylor, one great-grandchild, Reed Taylor,

three sisters, Shirley (Elmo) Todd, Betty Graves, and Doris Todd. She was

preceded in death by a son, Gary Taylor, and her parents.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from

5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Graveside Service will be

Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Highland Memorial Gardens with Rev.

Travis Grimsley officiating.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

