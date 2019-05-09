Crockett County High School seniors receive special graduation gift

CROCKETT CO., Tenn. — Local high school seniors received a special graduation gift.

The Crockett County Adult Leadership Group and the Crockett County Chamber of Commerce joined forces to make this special effort called “Project Welcome Home” a reality.

“Our adult leadership classroom got together, and we did a project at the end of our session,” said Patrick Dwyer with the Crockett County Adult Leadership Group. “We wanted to team up with the local chamber of commerce and do this project for the seniors.”

195 mailboxes were given to the Crockett County High School graduating class of 2019. Inside the mailbox, seniors found a special letter. Meredith Marbury with the Crocket County Chamber of Commerce explains the goal behind this project.

“To keep our talents here in Crockett County, so we want them to get their next skills after high school, whether it’s college or something else in the workforce and want them to bring it back,” Marbury said.

“This is the first time I see a physical representation of a mailbox, specifically being given as a gift with letters inside inviting us back, and it’s a really cool experience,” senior Davis O’Donnell said.

“It’s just really sad. Like, I am going to miss this so much,” senior Brianna Perez said.

“Being a senior and like going out in the world. The letter talks about how Crockett is always our home, and it really touched me,” senior Darricka Williams said.

“We hope that the seniors know how proud Crockett County is of them for graduating,” Marbury said. “They will continue developing their talents and bring them back home to us when they are done.”

Leaders with the group say they hope to make this project an annual event.