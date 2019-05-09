Local non profit hosts pageant at Vintage Ball

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — A non-profit organization is going vintage.

The Vintage Ball is hosted by “A Step Ahead,” a non profit serving women of West Tennessee at the Aeneas Building.

Women ages 21 and up were invited to wear their grandmother’s bridal gowns or old bridesmaids dresses to participate in the Miss Vintage West Tennessee Pageant.

It was a night of food, dancing and showing off fun fashion.

“We know most women have goals. Young women, they have goals. Everyone wants to b something, we want them to succeed in becoming what they want to be,” executive director Margaret Taylor said.

Tickets were $40. The non profit helps with young women’s health, financially and emotionally.