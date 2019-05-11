Meet Trinity, our Pet of the Week

Say hello to Trinity! This beautiful girl is about 5 months old and is the happiest little pup you’ll ever meet! She was found as a stray and taken to Jackson Rabies Control. But Trinity didn’t let being dumped change her outlook on life. She is the brightest, spunkiest, and absolutely the cutest little thing ever, and nothing gets her down!

Trinity’s left front leg did not fully develop, causing her to be born with a little nub for a leg, but it doesn’t slow her down at all. She even uses it to get around. She is just as active and playful as any other pup. It actually adds to her adorableness and makes her even more loveable!

She is a small little girl, weighing in at only 20 pounds, but she still has some growing to do. She loves to romp and play, but also loves to cuddle up beside you on the couch for some binge-watching of TV.

If you would like to foster Trinity, or would like to make her a part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828.