Bertha Kauffman Byler

Name: City & State Bertha Kauffman Byler of Paris
Age: 53
Place of Death: Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Date of Death: Sunday, May 12, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 10:00 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019
Place of Funeral: Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church, 1286 Midway Rd., Paris, TN 38242
Minister(s): Junior Bender
Place of Burial: Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church Cemetery
Visitation: 1:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at

Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church, 1286 Midway Rd., Paris, TN 38242
Date/Place of Birth: August 23, 1965 in Stanton, Virginia
Pallbearers: Lavon Yoder, James Wengerd, Marlin Byler, Steven Kauffman,

Nelson Beachy, Melvin Kauffman
Both Parents Names: Fred Allen Kauffman and Eliza Mae Nissley Kauffman, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Nathan Byler of Paris, TN; Married: October 30, 1991
Daughters: City/State Cheryl Elaine Byler, Paris, TN

Bethany Joy Byler, Paris, TN

Katie Rose Byler, Paris, TN
Sons: City/State Justin Owen (Melissa Joy) Byler, Paris, TN

Marcus Nathan (Rachel Joy) Byler, Paris, TN

Keith Eugene Byler, Paris, TN

David Lavern Byler, Paris, TN
Sisters: City/State Saloma (Junior) Beachy, Stanton, VA

Rachel Kauffman, Cottage Grove, TN

Edith (Kenneth) King, Cottage Grove, TN
Brothers: City/State Eli (Rosie) Kauffman, Hartselle, AL

David (Anna Mary) Kauffman, Lott, TX

Paul (Carol) Kauffman, Sebree, KY

Isaac (Dazeena) Kauffman, Dover, Delaware

Richard (Laura) Kauffman, Lott, TX

Alpha (Esther) Kauffman, Lott, TX

Owen (Delores) Kauffman, Lott, TX

Ray (Iretta) Kauffman, Whiteville, TN

Earl (Angie) Kauffman, Stanton, VA
Personal Information: Mrs. Byler was a member of Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church

 