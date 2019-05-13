Bertha Kauffman Byler
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Bertha Kauffman Byler of Paris
|Age:
|53
|Place of Death:
|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, May 12, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|10:00 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church, 1286 Midway Rd., Paris, TN 38242
|Minister(s):
|Junior Bender
|Place of Burial:
|Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church Cemetery
|Visitation:
|1:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at
Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church, 1286 Midway Rd., Paris, TN 38242
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 23, 1965 in Stanton, Virginia
|Pallbearers:
|Lavon Yoder, James Wengerd, Marlin Byler, Steven Kauffman,
Nelson Beachy, Melvin Kauffman
|Both Parents Names:
|Fred Allen Kauffman and Eliza Mae Nissley Kauffman, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Nathan Byler of Paris, TN; Married: October 30, 1991
|Daughters: City/State
|Cheryl Elaine Byler, Paris, TN
Bethany Joy Byler, Paris, TN
Katie Rose Byler, Paris, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Justin Owen (Melissa Joy) Byler, Paris, TN
Marcus Nathan (Rachel Joy) Byler, Paris, TN
Keith Eugene Byler, Paris, TN
David Lavern Byler, Paris, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Saloma (Junior) Beachy, Stanton, VA
Rachel Kauffman, Cottage Grove, TN
Edith (Kenneth) King, Cottage Grove, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Eli (Rosie) Kauffman, Hartselle, AL
David (Anna Mary) Kauffman, Lott, TX
Paul (Carol) Kauffman, Sebree, KY
Isaac (Dazeena) Kauffman, Dover, Delaware
Richard (Laura) Kauffman, Lott, TX
Alpha (Esther) Kauffman, Lott, TX
Owen (Delores) Kauffman, Lott, TX
Ray (Iretta) Kauffman, Whiteville, TN
Earl (Angie) Kauffman, Stanton, VA
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Byler was a member of Bethel Fellowship Mennonite Church