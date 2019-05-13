Billy Franklin Doyle, age 81, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Regional One Health in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mr. Doyle were conducted at 1 P.M. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating ministers were Bro. John Ed Watkins, pastor of Mercy’s Bridge Church in Somerville, and Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church in Eads. Interment followed in the Oakland City Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Billy was born August 22, 1937 in Macon, Tennessee, the son of the late Hugh L. Doyle, Sr. and Louise McDowell Doyle. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and served his country in the United States National Guard. He was self-employed as a businessman for many years before his retirement. Billy was a resident of Oakland all his life and was the first Constable and Town Marshall of Oakland. He attended Mercy’s Bridge Church in Somerville and enjoyed joking around with people and pulling pranks on people. His favorite time was when he was spending it with his family.

Mr. Doyle is survived by three daughters, Anne Marie Hall (Joe) of Somerville, TN, Debbie Bobbitt (Rudy) of Oakland, TN, Shelia Pritchett (Ricky) of Eads, TN; two brothers, Carl Doyle (Joyce) of Oakland, TN, Rudy Doyle (Jan) of Oakland, TN; nine grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; the mother of his children, Rose Holder; and his longtime companion, Donna Bobbitt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Eula Mae Clark, Dovie Dublin, Imogene Burch, Peggy Jenkins; five brothers, Hugh Doyle, Jr., Norris Doyle, C.L. Doyle, Bobby Doyle, Shirley Doyle; one grandchild and four great-grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Bobby Cannon, Jr., Jimbo Hunsucker, Shane Bobbitt, Chris Bobbitt, Luke Pritchett, Frank McKnight and Sean Snell.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

