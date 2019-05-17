North Jackson Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — Several Jackson police cars surrounded the north Jackson Walmart Friday night.

Walmart employees were seen evacuating the store and entering the parking lot.

Multiple WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewers called our newsroom and said they were evacuated while shopping, and some Walmart entrances were blocked off.

Captain Jack Shepard of the Jackson Police Department said that a call was made to the store around 8:40 p.m. issuing a bomb threat, and the Walmart was then evacuated.

Authorities checked the building and spoke with the manager. The store reopened at 9:20 p.m Friday evening.

JPD also said that these types of calls are not uncommon.