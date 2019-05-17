USJ approves new turf football field

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson will have a new football field this season.

In a news release Friday, USJ says the new turf field will be installed as part of the school’s ongoing Master Plan improvements.

Head of School Stuart Hirstein says the turf field is a part of the school’s commitment to giving student athletes better facilities, playing surfaces and opportunities to excel.

Athletic Director Michael Stroup says the new turf opens up the possibility for cross-functional use with the soccer programs, and will cut down on rain-outs. It could also allow more games to be added to the schedule.

Part of the Master Plan includes striping for a soccer field.

USJ anticipates the field being ready by August, ahead of the first home game in September.