James Edward Howell age 92, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Donald Copeland officiating. Burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Howell family will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Serving as pallbearers are James Duke, James Daniel Gilliam, Brad Emison, Nathan Emison, Paul Howell and Larry Howell. Daniel Fowler will serve as Honorary Pallbearer. Honorary Pallbearerettes are Amelia Emison and Emma Sophia Fowler.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Benjamin F. and Eula Mae Powell Howell-White; one daughter: Arleen Emison; two brothers: Robert Lee Howell, Wallace Howell; one half-brother: Hobert White; two stepbrothers: Mell Bratcher and Walter Scruggs; and one sister: Hazel Howell.

He is survived by his wife of over 72 years, Louise Clark Howell of Bells, TN; three daughters: Brenda Duke (James) of Sunbright, TN, Juanita Howell of Bells, TN, Bettye Cupples of Bells, TN; three grandchildren: Heather Williams of Bells, TN, James Daniel Gilliam of MS, Nathan Emison (Kristen) of Bells, TN; three great-grandchildren: Holly Fowler (Daniel), Lucas Gilliam, Amelia Jayne Emison; and leaves a legacy of one great-great-granchild: Emma Sophia Fowler. Mr. Howell was loved and will be missed by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved pet, Henry the Cat.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bells Church of Christ, 5212 College Street, Bells, TN 38006