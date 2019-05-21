Funeral Services for Doris Jane Johnson, age 79 will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Beech Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Jacks Creek, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Henderson, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Johnson will begin Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on

Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Beech Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.