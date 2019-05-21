Robert E. Nelson

Robert E. Nelson, age 85, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at West Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN. He was born in Newcastle, Nebraska to his parents, Glen and Grace Hagen Nelson. He primarily worked for ITT Nesbitt as a Manufacturing Manager and was an Army Korean War Veteran.

Mr. Nelson was a member of Ebenezer Free Lutheran Church in Humboldt, TN, and he loved hunting, fishing, watching birds, doing landscaping, and most importantly, loved his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 great years, Fay Cowell Nelson of Jackson, TN; three sons; Michael (Elise) Nelson of Jackson, TN; David (Kimberly) Nelson of Bartlett, TN; Don (Carol) Nelson of Jackson, TN; and one daughter, Boo (Mike) Sellers of Medina, TN; one brother, Paul Nelson of Aneheim, CA; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, by one brother, and by his two sisters.

Pallbearers to serve are Chris Nelson, James Nelson, Bradley Davidson, Hagen Nelson, Andrew Nelson, Logan Schwettman, Michael Goldberg, and Honorary Pallbearer Brady Sellers.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Ebenezer Free Lutheran Church, 1636 45 W. 45 Bypass, Humboldt, TN 38343.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors. The funeral service will take place at 2:00 P.M with Bro. Frank Cherney and Bro. Mike Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery with military honors.

