Funeral Services for Terry Francis Harris, age 66, will be Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, TN.

Mr. Harris died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the North Texas VA Hospital in Dallas, TX.

Visitation for Mr. Harris will begin Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Harris will lie-in-state on Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.