The Amp concert series continues this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2019 season for The Amp concert series is now in full swing, where you can enjoy live music for free in downtown Jackson.

The Kimberlie Helton Band will perform Friday night at The Amp starting at 7:30.

There’s plenty more entertainment scheduled throughout the summer.

Little Boys Blue will perform June 7 at The Amp, followed by King Beez on June 28, Bryan Moffitt July 26, and many more.

You can find more information about The Amp and upcoming concerts at their Facebook page.

Don’t forget, two lanes of New Market Street in downtown Jackson will be closed for each of these events.