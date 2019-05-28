Dwight Anthony Byrd

Dwight Anthony Byrd, age 59, resident of Huntingdon, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, May 23, 2019 at his residence.

Graveside Services for Mr. Byrd will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Skelton Family Cemetery on Clear Creek Road near Slayden, Mississippi. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Dwight was born February 7, 1960 in Munford, Tennessee, the son of Barbara Virginia Adair Perry and the late John Byrd. He received his education in Slayden, Mississippi and was employed as a plumber for many years. He was of the Christian faith and lived most of his life in the Somerville, Tennessee and Slayden, Mississippi areas. Dwight enjoyed hunting, fishing and special times with his friends.

Mr. Byrd is survived by his daughter, Lottie Byrd of Holly Springs, MS; his stepdaughter, Susan Vanderberg of Huntsville, AL; his mother, Barbara Virginia Adair Perry of Huntingdon, TN; his sister, Tammy Gilliam of Huntingdon, TN; his aunt, Susie Byrd of Holly Springs, MS; his cousins, Michael and Fran Byrd, Ray Byrd, Ryan Byrd, Matt Byrd; and three grandchildren. He also leaves his special friends, Dan and Brenda McCormic and a host of extended family members and friends.

The family requests that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174.

