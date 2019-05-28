Local investigator honored as Exchange Club’s Officer of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — This year, the Jackson Exchange Club recognized a member of the Jackson Police Department as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, an honor that went to Sgt. Nick Donald.

“Getting this award means a lot, you know,” Sgt. Donald said. “Never thought that I would be honored like this, so I’m grateful.”

The Humboldt native has been part of the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division since 2013 and has served with the department for 12 years. While receiving the award, Sgt. Donald got a little emotional.

“It’s a lot to take in, so definitely wasn’t prepared to make a speech, but you know it worked out,” Sgt. Donald said.

Surrounded by his family and work family, they were all there to show their support.

“Got a little choked up, but you know, seeing your family, friends and your co-workers means a lot,” Sgt. Donald said. “I work with a good group of guys, and they make it easy coming in to work.”

Sgt. Donald says he never thought he’d be in a field he truly enjoys.

“Definitely wanted a career, not just a job in going in this field,” Sgt. Donald said.

Sgt. Donald says his team and others who serve the community are just as deserving.

“From the time we get called out from the middle of the night, to all the way through court, we stick together and we work together,” Sgt. Donald said.

The Jackson Exchange Club has had an Officer of the Year for about 40 years.