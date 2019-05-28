Mr. Justin Edwards age 42 of Bells, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. with a Memorial service beginning at 4:00 P.M.

He was preceded in death by his father: Gary Lee Edwards Sr; his paternal grandfather: Billy Joe Edwards; and his maternal grandfather: Billy Neal Webb.

He is survived by his mother: Laura Edwards of Bells, TN; his paternal grandmother: Faye Carolyn Nanney Edwards; his maternal grandmother: Betty Crabtree Webb; the mother of his daughter: Sheena Elmore Edwards of Friendship, TN; his daughter: MaKenzie Edwards of Friendship, TN; his step son: Rylan Labonte of Friendship, TN; one brother: Gary Lee Edwards Jr (Angie) of Jackson, TN; one sister: Alesha Edwards (Tammy) of Bells, TN; one nephew: Josh Edwards of Jackson, TN; his closest friends: Cameron, Drew, Jake, Tiffany and many others, including his special pets: Jeter, Buddy and Pete.

In lieu of flowers, the Edwards family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or N.O.A.H c/o Mary Marvin, P.O. Box 67, Maury City, TN 38050 or to Makenzie’s college fund at the Foundation Bank, 9 North Street, Alamo, TN 38001.