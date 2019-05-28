Funeral services for Patricia Ann Bush Rogers, age 69, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Rogers passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Rogers will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.