Funeral services for Charlotte Blair, age 63, will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Westside Church of Christ in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.

Ms. Blair died Friday, May 24, 2019 in Brownsville, TN.

Visitation for Ms. Blair will begin Friday afternoon, May 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. Blair will lie-in-state at Westside Church of Christ on Saturday morning, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

