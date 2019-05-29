Funeral Services for Walter Lee Epperson, age 67, will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. Epperson died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Epperson will begin Thursday afternoon, May 30, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Epperson will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Friday morning, May 31, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922