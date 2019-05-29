What’s New Wednesday: Rock N’ Roll Sushi Jackson

It’s time to rock n’ roll! A new sushi spot has hit north Jackson near Vann Drive.

“It is the best b ecause of the freshness and the quality,” said Rock N’ Roll Sushi Jackson General Manager, Lisa Weston.

“It is something different. It’s not Asian. It’s not a regular sushi place, it’s rock n’ roll and no one else really has that,” said the kitchen manager.

The sushi rolls even have rock n’ roll names like Elvis, KISS, Guns and Roses, Michael Jackson and Fleetwood Mac.

“We just like the environment. We like the rock n’ roll theme,” said Vickie Whittington, customer.

“These are all the bands we grew up with and saw in concert,” said David Whittington, customer.

“Everybody loves our wontons. It’s what we’re famous for ,” said the kitchen manager.

Rock n’ Roll sushi also has a full bar and desserts.

“We’ve enjoyed it. We just enjoy the atmosphere,” said Vickie Whittington.

Rock N’ Roll Sushi Jackson is located at 2046 Pleasant Place Extended near Red Robin on Vann Drive in North Jackson.