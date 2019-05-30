Jerry Neal Miller

Jerry Neal Miller, age 64, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Leslie A. Miller, departed this life Tuesday evening, May 28, 2019 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Memorial Services for Mr. Miller will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Miller will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Jerry was born December 18, 1954 in Paducah, Kentucky, the son of the late Eldra A. Miller and Mable Roper Miller. He was a graduate of Heath High School in Heath, Kentucky Class of 1972 and was employed as an investigator for many years. He was also a former Deputy Sheriff in McCracken County, Kentucky in earlier years. Jerry was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and special times with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife who he married November 5, 2011, Leslie Adkins Miller of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Christin Gail Miller Pollina (Chris) of Atoka, TN, Jennifer Marie Miller Warren (Bridget) of Memphis, TN; his sister, Bitty Kinsey of Loneoak, KY; and two grandchildren, Kaylen Blair Pollina and Lynlee Ann Pollina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Edwards, Jenny DuBerry; and two brothers, James Miller and Blaine Miller.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

