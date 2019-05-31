Carroll Co. Watershed Authority leaders say no policy changes after accidental drowning

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Carroll County’s 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake was the scene of a drowning. Investigators ruled it an accident.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department reported the last drowning at the lake in 2014.

Officials say it was an 18-year old victim who drowned Wednesday. The victim was later identified as Jackson resident Detravion Jarrett.

It was the second drowning in the same week for West Tennessee. Another 18-year-old drowned May 27 in Beech Lake in Henderson County.

Leaders with the lake caution swimmers that there is no lifeguard on duty at the beaches.

We reached out to leaders with the Carroll County Watershed Authority to see if there would be any changes to safety protocol following this week’s drowning. They told us no.

“… the appropriate signage, which is on the property, alerts the swimmers that there is no lifeguard on duty,” said Kim Carter, the recording secretary for the Watershed Authority.

Instead, the lake will continue to enforce its policy of requiring swimmers to have permits while on beach grounds.

“Our employees will be out on the beach, in the beach area just checking permits and reminding the patrons that there is no lifeguard and it is a swim-at-your-own-risk,” Carter said.

Carter says the Watershed Authority regrets the tragedy and offered counseling to their employees.

The beaches have resumed regular hours.