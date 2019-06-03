RIFA’s Bus Stop Cafe makes first stop of summer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bus Stop Cafe made its first stops Monday morning, and the colorful bus was a welcome sight.

“It’s pretty awesome. We’ve never had anything like this,” Nyia Sterling said.

On the first day, about 10 kids boarded the bus at Allenton Heights.

“I wish there was more kids out here so they can interact and sit on the school bus, but I think it’s a good idea,” Shay Anderson said.

They all got a healthy meal.

“I ate me a peanut butter and jelly, some crackers, cheese, drunk a little frozen orange juice, some milk, some apples,” Anderson said.

All the kids think the bus is a good idea.

“It’s very good for the neighborhood. They ought to bring their kids out more. Something no one else thought of, really,” Sterling said.

“It made me feel good because folks care about the neighborhood, you know. It’s good,” Anderson said.

And of course, they thanked the people who made it happen.

“I appreciate them for thinking of something like this, for real,” Sterling said.

The Bus Stop Cafe spent about 30 minutes at each stop, and will visit Allenton Heights, Lincoln Courts, Hartland Place Apartments and Rolling Acres Mobile Estates each weekday. RIFA will also provide a Snack Backpack for children at the Bus Stop Cafe on Fridays for the weekend.

RIFA is always accepting donations for the Snack Backpack program. They ask for single-serve Pop-Tarts, ramen noodles, microwave popcorn, apple sauce, oatmeal, chicken noodle soup, ravioli, and macaroni and cheese.