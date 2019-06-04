City Council says goodbye to retiring councilmembers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council says goodbye to four members and the city of Jackson mayor after Tuesday’s council meeting.

Charles Bray, Vicky Foote, Charles Rahm and Randy Wallace were all given plaques and keys to the city.

The outgoing council members talked about time serving their districts.

Mayor Jerry Gist, who will leave office at the end of the month, thanked the city for the 12 years he served in office.

“It is with mixed emotions. I absolutely loved being mayor. I’ve loved it for 12 years, but it’s time the clock goes off and you’ve got to give the gavel to someone else,” Gist said.

The new city council members and mayor will be sworn in during the July city council meeting.