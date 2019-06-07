New gazebo on Union University campus a work of art

JACKSON, Tenn.–Union University has a new piece of art on campus.

The father and son duo enjoy timber framing together. It started with an art project for Maclin Williamson,which was planting the swirl of trees that surround the new gazebo commissioned by Union.

Williamson says the shape of the gazebo is six-sided and represents the Golden Mean, which is a formula to create natural looking art.

“All of the wood joinery is Mortensen Tinnen, so each piece of wood is going to have another piece of wood sticking into it and everything fits together sort of like a puzzle,” said Williamson.

The duo’s goal is to finish the gazebo within the next month and hope to create a place for students to start new traditions.