Scattered Chance For Afternoon Storms And Showers Sunday

Weather Update – 11:25 p.m. – Saturday, June 8th

After some scattered showers this afternoon, much of our night will be calm and mostly dry. Lows will hover around the 70 degree mark tonight and it will feel a bit muggy, especially in areas that saw some showers around.

Showers and storms Sunday will be mainly diurnally driven, meaning fueled by the heating of the day. It’ll be a similar day like what we saw for our Saturday, with highs in the mid to low 80s. A cold front moving through the area Monday will finally bring in less humid conditions and drier conditions as well, with low rain chances for much of the week following that.

