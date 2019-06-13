High School students take leadership trip to Washington D.C.

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — Students from across West Tennessee are on their way to the nation’s capital to learn about being leaders of the future.

Every year, Tennessee’s electric cooperatives take high school juniors to Washington D.C. to learn about leadership, history, and government operations.

Prior to the week long trip, all 135 students selected wrote short stories about how electric co-ops have a positive impact on their communities.

“In today’s society, kids my age are losing sight of what’s really important,” said high school junior, Ellie Johnson. “We are not able to get a closer connection with history and I feel like this is giving a chance for kids, like myself, to see what’s really important and what our background is made of.”

While in Washington D.C., the students are scheduled to meet with Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn.