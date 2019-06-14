Lawn care app launches in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Homeowners now have an app they can use where they can connect with lawn care pros.

“It’s the easiest way for homeowners to find schedules and pay their lawn guy,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

GreenPal is a Nashville-based company that allows homeowners to connect with lawn professionals in their area. The business currently operates in 38 states across the country. The app launched in Jackson earlier this week.

Caballero explains how the process works.

“They would put in the address of the property that they want service and also the date they want it done,” Caballero said. “It alerts all the pre-screened vendors in the area that there is a new lawn for bid. Those vendors will receive a text saying to bid on the property they want. We prompt with a Google aerial view, a street view, the square footage of the property and also any other lawn details that the homeowner provides.”

Those quotes will go over to the homeowner, and the homeowners can see the vendors ratings, reviews and prices of services. Caballero says this app also benefits landscaping professionals.

“What’s even more exciting is being able to help the landscaping professionals as well,” Caballero said. “Not only does GreenPal help with the demand but it also helps with their scheduling, their route optimization, and also their payment processing, so it’s a true operating system for that landscaping professional.”

Caballero says bids won’t cost anything to the homeowners.

“It’s free for the homeowners to get bids,” Caballero said. “They are not having to pay the bids or anything like that. There is no service fee with GreenPal. So if they are quoted $30, it’s $30 that they pay.”

Caballero says they have also created a landing page specifically for Jackson homeowners. You can find the link in the Seen on 7 section of our website.

Caballero says over 15,000 landscaping professionals are running their business on GreenPal and 750,000 homeowners have signed up for the app.