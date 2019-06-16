Scattered Storms Likely For Monday Evening

Weather Update – 10:52 p.m. – Sunday, June 16th –

Much of the night tonight will be mostly cloudy. I wouldn’t rule out a stray shower but for the most part it will be dry into the beginning of the day Monday. With the heating of the day comes the better possibility of some more active weather tomorrow afternoon. The chance for scattered showers and storms continue into our Monday and seem to be likely thanks to a boundary slowly approaching the area. The timing has it moving through tomorrow afternoon into early Tuesday, and in that time frame it has the best chance we’ll see more widespread activity.

Right now much of the pattern for the week is based off a series of short waves moving through the area giving us on and off showers through Thursday. Towards the end of the week though we do seem to reach a bit of a break from the cloudy and wet conditions, but that also means we will be seeing much warmer and humid conditions by the weekend.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com