Conger, Woods react to election results

JACKSON, Tenn. — The morning after his mayoral victory, Scott Conger is wasting no time and says he’s ready to go to work.

“Trying to get in the swing of things today,” Conger said. “Kids don’t care what happens. They’re going to wake up at their normal times. So not much sleep last night, but I’m trying to get the ball moving today.”

Conger’s first priority is the budget, which he wants to start on immediately.

“Doing those things you have to do to make sure business runs, and then also starting to project that vision, casting towards the future,” Conger said.

On the other side, Dr. Jerry Woods made headlines on election night when he called for a recount.

“I feel that I owe it to [my staff], as well as all the citizens of Jackson, to have that recount,” Woods said Tuesday night.

Administrator of Elections for Madison County Kim Buckley says a recount is not likely.

“Our state law does not have a mechanism that provides for a recount, so if a candidate would like to have a recount, his only option is to challenge it in court,” Buckley said.

Woods chose not to comment Wednesday on anything related to a potential recount, but he mentioned that he was willing to work with Conger moving forward.

“… to be available for maybe even the board appointments and maybe just other acts of service to help our city,” Woods said.

Woods has yet to officially concede defeat.