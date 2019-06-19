Storms Likely Overnight

Weather Update – 11:29 p.m. – Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 –

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties south of the US Highway 412 corridor except for Madison county until 6:00 a.m. A cluster of storms is moving east from Arkansas and will cross the Mississippi river very soon. Meanwhile there has been development ahead of that in Madison, Haywood, and Tipton counties at this time.

Tonight we should see a continued chance for scattered storms. After they move through there will still be a chance for a storm but the coverage should be less later on into early Thursday. Lows should be around 70°F – still warm and muggy!

For tomorrow we should see an isolated chance for a storm early in the afternoon then we will be gradually clearing through the day. Still warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s and dew points in the lower 70s.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

