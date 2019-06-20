Chance For A Passing Storm Friday

Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Thursday, June 20th, 2019 –

Expect a clear and calm night ahead. Lows will drop into the upper 60s overnight with calm winds from the Southwest. Friday officially marks the start of Summer, at exactly 10:54 a.m. CDT

And to start off the solstice we could see some storms roll through for parts of West Tennessee. Tomorrow afternoon a small complex of storms will roll across northeastern sections of the area in the early afternoon hours, but should taper off by the evening. Highs are slowly beginning to climb in the low to mid 90s as we approach the weekend.

We are under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow but the main weather impacts should be from damaging winds. An upper ridge continues to build just to our west, and as it does it will continue to push the warm, humid air further north. This means we could see even warmer conditions entering the weekend, with heat indices predicted to be in the low 100s for many.

