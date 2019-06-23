Miss Scenic City crowned Miss Tennessee Volunteer

JACKSON, Tenn–

After a 4 day competition between 36 contestants, there’s a new Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

“It’s such an honor to get to represent such a wonderful class of women that competed this year,” said Miss Tennessee Volunteer Kerri Arnold.

Miss Tennessee Volunteer Kerri Arnold of Camden said her journey to the crown was influenced by former Miss Tennessee Christine Williamson.

“Christine is such a role model to me and I know she was for all the other girls that competed,” said Arnold.

Following in Williamson’s foot steps of meeting 70,000 kids, Miss Tennessee Volunteer said she wants to meet just as many if not more kids.

“And I would like to go even farther than that, and just to push that number even higher,” said Arnold.

“My platform is the Make A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children that are suffering from illnesses between the ages of 2 and 18,” said Arnold.

With the experience of winning the crown still fresh, Miss Tennessee Volunteer said she is still taking it all in.

“And knowing I was going to place, that was just so exciting in itself, and to be in the top two and to hear my name called, it’s an experience I’m not going to forget,” said Arnold.

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Runner-Up is Miss Jackson Kailey Jordan.