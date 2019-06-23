More Rain And Storms To Arrive Overnight

Weather Update – 10:50 p.m. – Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 –

It’s been quiet right now after seeing once again another line of storms move through this evening. We’ll begin to see the return of rain and along with some storms in the overnight hours. The main time frame will be from 3 a.m. until like 8 a.m. where we could see it be more likely and widespread. This second round is moving a lot slower, so localized flooding s possible but rainfall overall will be steady.

Overnight temperatures won’t change from where they’ve been the last few hours, in the low 70s upper 60s. For our Monday, a wet commute is definitely in the picture. Some rain could be heavy at times. Highs for the day will be cooler than average, staying around the mid 80s, and feeling a lot less humid. By mid-day, much of the activity should be calming down.

The rest of the day Monday should consist of a mostly cloudy conditions, that will slowly break down later in the day. After seeing continuous lines of storms roll through these last several days, we will finally get a break entering mid-week. A short wave Tuesday will give us the chance for some scattered storms, but much of the rain chances for the week are lower, and any activity will mainly be driven by daytime heating.

