Crackdown on robocalls by FTC

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is participating in “Operation Call it Quits,” a nationwide effort by the Federal Trade Commission and law enforcement to curb illegal robocalls.

“Operation Call it Quits” includes four new cases and three new settlements from the FTC.

Collectively, the defendants were responsible for making more than a billion illegal robocalls to consumers nationwide, according to a news release.

Tuesday’s announcement brings the number of cases the FTC has brought against robocallers and Do Not Call violators to 145.

More than 48 billion robocalls were made in 2018, making them the number one source of consumer complaints to the FTC and FCC.

