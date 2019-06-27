Tennessee River Jam kicks off Friday in Paris

PARIS, Tenn. – An event that’ll be music to the ears of fans is coming to West Tennessee.

The Tennessee River Jam is a three day concert that will be staged at seven different venues with 12 different concerts.

“We’ll have legendary Joe Diffie and Confederate Railroad,” said Travis McLeese with the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. “We will have a little bit of everything. We got some classic rock, we’ve got Nikki Bobo and just a little bit of everything.”

McLeese says this is the first year for the Tennessee River Jam.

“Anytime you have music on the river its going to be a fun atmosphere,” McLeese said. “We are going to have a lot of festivities. Other than just the music, we’ll have good food, we will have activities going on and just really roll out the carpet for all of our guests a full Paris, Tennessee experience.”

The concert will be kicking off starting June 28 and going all the way through June 30.

Some of the concerts will be taking place at Blue’s Landing, Ace’s Restaurant, Tennessee Wildlife National Refuge and other venues all around the town of Paris.

“We got Paris Landing State Park, the Breakers, LL’s, Sweet Jordan’s. Music is part of our identity. It’s part of our heritage in Tennessee and, to mix that with the lake life and to have 22 artists over a three day period right here for our first event ever, it’s pretty exciting,” McLeese said.

To learn more about locations and purchasing tickets visit our website and click “Seen on 7.”