Continuing To Be Hot And Humid Sunday

Weather Update –10:46 p.m. – Saturday, June 29th

The next few nights will mirror what we’ve been seeing lately, mainly staying in the low 70s, upper 60s. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with calm winds and a bit muggy as well.

Highs will be staying in the low 90s Sunday, although slowly feeling warmer outside thanks to rising humidity and the movement of an upper ridge towards the southeast going into Monday. We do have a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, that should die down by the time we get into the evening hours.

This is the pattern that will represent what we’ll see for the week. We’ll be influenced by the ridge for several days, so most of our rain chances will be fueled by the heating of the day and staying low up into mid-week. Heat indices will also rise, with it nearing triple digits by Monday afternoon.

