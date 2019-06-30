Monday’s Heat Index Will Be Near 100 Degrees

Weather Update –11:05 p.m. – Sunday, June 30th

Tonight brings more of the same warm and muggy conditions we’ve been seeing. There were isolated showers in some parts of West Tennessee this evening, but otherwise it has been mostly sunny. A line of showers forming ahead of a back-end cold front north of Kentucky have begun to weaken significantly for the night. Some isolated showers from that could reach our northern counties for tonight, but rain chances still remain low.

As many head back to work for Monday, expect much of the same conditions we’ve been seeing all weekend long. A fairly broad upper ridge has been dominating much of the eastern and central parts of the U.S. This has kept the rain chances on the lower side. The warm, moist air out of the south, along with the heating of the day, has helped drive the spotty afternoon and evening showers across the area the last several days.

Highs will continue to be in the low 90s for the week as the weak upper ridge moves more towards the east. Monday’s heat index has it feeling like it’ll be near 100°F by the afternoon, with not much relief from winds as they continue to stay light and variable. The best chance for some substantial rain, although still not a lot, will be by our Independence Day, with a scattered rain chance during the afternoon and early evening.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

