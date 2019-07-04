Scattered Storms Continue Into The Weekend

Weather Update –11:11 p.m. – Thursday, July 4th –

The rest of the T’showers we saw this evening had tapered off just in time for the fireworks. It’s been very warm out, with temperatures still in the mid to upper 70s for most. Temperatures should drop a few more degrees overnight into the mid to low 70s, with partly cloudy skies, humid conditions and calm winds.

As we near the weekend we can still expect much of this repetitive summer pattern to continue. Thanks to an upper-ridge still staying put across much of the eastern U.S., our precipitation chances are mainly driven by the heating of the day, which helps create those pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for them tomorrow will be around noon and 7 p.m. before the storms lose their energy after sundown. Highs will stay around the low 90s like they have been almost every day. The heat index though has been nearing 100°F and above for some spots, and we can continue to see that through the weekend.

