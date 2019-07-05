Afternoon Pop-Up Storms All Weekend

Weather Update –11:00 p.m. – Friday, July 5th –

Tonight we have the chance for an isolated thundershower, but otherwise it will remain mostly cloudy and muggy like we’ve seen these last few nights. After cooling down into the low to mid 70s during this evenings showers we should stay around that mark for our overnight lows.

All weekend long we’ll see this repetitive pattern of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be around the 90 degree mark, but that could vary per location dependent on cloud cover and showers within the vicinity. Winds will be out of the west north west. A weak cold front could help fuel additional storms early Monday, but otherwise the pattern going into next week is looking a bit drier, but also hotter as temperatures rise near the mid 90s by mid-week.

