Friday night brings more fireworks in West Tennessee

MILAN, Tenn. — Several fireworks shows and events are happening in West Tennessee this weekend.

“We’ve got our concert and fireworks tonight in Milan. Entertainment starts at 7 with the BulletTown Trio,” Milan’s Community Development Director Allyson Harris said.

You’ll want to get to the city park early. There is limited parking, and they’re expecting a lot of people.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing everyone come out and enjoy a night in our park. We do have a great park, and we love showing it off to everyone,” Harris said.

At 9 p.m., they’ll start the fireworks show.

“The fireworks will be shot behind the Babe Ruth field. So, you can also park in the high school field, Cal Ripken Field, any of those places just to see fireworks,” Harris said.

Of course, local organizations will be there in case you get hungry.

“We’ll have the Milan VFW and high school band there selling concessions, and we have a couple of other vendors that are going to be there, but as far as admission, it’s totally free,” Harris said.

Medina is preparing for a Fourth of July Fireworks show as well at the community park. That will begin at sundown.

The 41st annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Savannah Farmers Market downtown.